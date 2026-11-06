RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Engineering and Decom Work for Petrobras

Italian engineering, certification and consulting company RINA has secured a three-year contract worth $12.3 million (€11 million) from Petrobras to provide engineering and technical assessments covering the integrity, maintenance and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure in Brazil.

The contract will support Petrobras in evaluating the condition and reliability of its offshore assets, planning interventions and assessing options for extending their operational life or preparing them for decommissioning.

The scope includes integrity assessments of subsea pipelines and risers, reliability studies using FMEA/FMECA and RAM methodologies, asset life extension evaluations and technical studies for subsea decommissioning projects.

The engineering work will also examine different operational scenarios throughout the lifecycle of subsea systems, supporting decisions on the continued operation of active offshore infrastructure and the planning of interventions for assets reaching the end of their operational life.

The contract provides for the mobilization of up to 83 engineers and specialized technicians, including approximately 45 specialists already employed by RINA. The workforce may be expanded during the three-year period depending on project requirements.

“Projects related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems require robust technical analysis and deep offshore engineering expertise. In this partnership with Petrobras, our role is to provide specialized assessments that support safe and well-informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of these assets,” said Marcell Chiarelli, LATAM Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA.

The award expands RINA's collaboration with Petrobras in offshore engineering and asset lifecycle management, including studies related to the maintenance and eventual decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.