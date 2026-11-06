Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Engineering and Decom Work for Petrobras

Published

(Credit: RINA)
(Credit: RINA)

Italian engineering, certification and consulting company RINA has secured a three-year contract worth $12.3 million (€11 million) from Petrobras to provide engineering and technical assessments covering the integrity, maintenance and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure in Brazil.

The contract will support Petrobras in evaluating the condition and reliability of its offshore assets, planning interventions and assessing options for extending their operational life or preparing them for decommissioning.

The scope includes integrity assessments of subsea pipelines and risers, reliability studies using FMEA/FMECA and RAM methodologies, asset life extension evaluations and technical studies for subsea decommissioning projects.

The engineering work will also examine different operational scenarios throughout the lifecycle of subsea systems, supporting decisions on the continued operation of active offshore infrastructure and the planning of interventions for assets reaching the end of their operational life.

The contract provides for the mobilization of up to 83 engineers and specialized technicians, including approximately 45 specialists already employed by RINA. The workforce may be expanded during the three-year period depending on project requirements.

“Projects related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems require robust technical analysis and deep offshore engineering expertise. In this partnership with Petrobras, our role is to provide specialized assessments that support safe and well-informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of these assets,” said Marcell Chiarelli, LATAM Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA.

The award expands RINA's collaboration with Petrobras in offshore engineering and asset lifecycle management, including studies related to the maintenance and eventual decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.

Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Europe South America Decommissioning Oil and Gas Asset Integrity

Related Offshore News

The P-68 FPSO operating in the Berbigão and Sururu fields in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin (Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras Advances Tupi Oil Field Redevelopment with FPSO...
(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Picks Seatrium for South American FPSO...
Normand Australis CSV (Credit: Solstad)

Solstad's Normand Australis Wins 250-Day Subsea Campaign
Coral Sul FLNG © Eni

When Contractors Collide: Managing Interfaces to Keep...

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Vattenfall Signs Final Deals for Two Offshore Wind Farms in Denmark

Vattenfall Signs Final Deals f

Petrobras Advances Tupi Oil Field Redevelopment with FPSO Design Approval

Petrobras Advances Tupi Oil Fi

RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Engineering and Decom Work for Petrobras

RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Eng

Tenaris Nets Pipe Supply Contracts for Eni's Cronos Gas Project Off Cyprus

Tenaris Nets Pipe Supply Contr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine