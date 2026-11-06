Tenaris Nets Pipe Supply Contracts for Eni's Cronos Gas Project Off Cyprus

Tenaris has secured contracts to supply pipes, offshore drilling tubulars and coating services for the Cronos gas development offshore Cyprus, operated by Eni in partnership with TotalEnergies.

The contracts cover line pipe and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the development of the gas field in Block 6, with first production targeted for the first half of 2028.

Cronos is expected to develop resources estimated at more than 3 trillion cubic feet (85 billion cubic metres) of natural gas, with production projected to reach a plateau of approximately 500 million standard cubic feet per day (14.2 million cubic metres per day).

The project will use a fast-track development approach, leveraging existing regional infrastructure to transport gas from the field to Egypt, where it will be processed before being liquefied at the Damietta LNG plant for export to international markets, primarily Europe.

Under the pipeline contracts, Tenaris will supply seamless pipes for a 110-kilometre gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol (MEG) pipeline.

The work will be carried out under Tenaris's One Line service model, which combines pipe manufacturing, coating and logistics.

The seamless pipes will be manufactured at the company's Dalmine mill in Italy and supplied with buckle arrestors and TenarisShawcor three-layer polypropylene (3LPP) anticorrosion coating, applied at its Italian coating facility.

For the offshore drilling scope, Tenaris will supply all tubular requirements for the project, with part of the order incorporating its Dopeless technology.

The mill-applied multifunctional coating is designed to eliminate the need for thread compounds, simplify pipe handling and preparation, and provide consistent lubrication during offshore running operations.

The contracts combine pipeline infrastructure and offshore drilling requirements under a coordinated supply scope, supporting the development of the Cronos field and its planned gas export infrastructure.

According to Tenaris, Cronos represents Cyprus's first hydrocarbon development project, with the country expected to emerge as a natural gas producer and exporter through the development.