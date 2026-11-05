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Equinor Halts Visund Oil and Gas Output Following Fire

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(Credit: David Burke / Equinor)
(Credit: David Burke / Equinor)

Norway's Equinor shut production at its Visund oil and gas platform on Wednesday due to a fire in an electrical system, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding that the flames had been put out.

Between 70-80 people of the 128 on board the North Sea platform were moved to nearby installations.

"Repairs will be needed, it is too early to say when production can restart," the spokesperson said.

The company released a separate market message via Gassco.

Visund, which mostly produces gas, is owned by Equinor (53.2%), Petoro (30%), ConocoPhillips COP.N (9.1%) and Repsol (7.7%).


(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Fire Oil Platform

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