Ecopetrol, Petrobras Delay Sirius Offshore Gas Project to 2031

The Sirius offshore gas project in the Colombian Caribbean, jointly run by Colombia's state oil firm Ecopetrol and its Brazilian counterpart Petrobras, is now due to start operations in 2031 rather than the previous 2030 start date due to consultation "challenges", Petrobras Colombia's president, Alcindo Mortiz, said on Wednesday.

The joint venture had completed more than half of its 120 required prior consultations, Petrobras Colombia had said in April, with the remaining consultations due to finalize before the end of the year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)