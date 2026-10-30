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Petrobras Strikes More Oil in Ultra-Deep Waters Off Brazil

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Foresea NS-42 (ODN-II) drillship (Credit: Foresea)
Foresea NS-42 (ODN-II) drillship (Credit: Foresea)

Petrobras has identified another oil-bearing interval in the Morpho well in ultra-deep waters off Brazil's Amapá coast, marking the third oil discovery in block FZA-M-59.

The latest discovery was confirmed following continued evaluation of other intervals of interest after previous discoveries announced in August and early October 2026.

The Morpho well is located in water depths of 2,886 meters, with drilling and geological data acquisition now completed.

Petrobras said the only remaining operation at the well is abandonment, after which the drilling rig will move to the Potiguar Basin, off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, to begin drilling at the Mãe de Ouro location.

The company previously disclosed discoveries in block FZA-M-59 on August 14 and October 22, with the latest results confirming an additional oil-bearing interval in the same well.

Exploration activities in the block form part of Petrobras' long-term strategy to replenish its oil and gas reserves through exploration in new frontier areas.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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