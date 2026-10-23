Oil India Discovers Gas in Shallow Waters of Krishna-Godavari Basin

Oil India has discovered natural gas in the shallow offshore waters of India's Krishna-Godavari Basin, with testing of its Godavari-1 appraisal well recording gas flows of up to 200,000 standard cubic meters per day.

The discovery was made in the previously unappraised Matsyapuri formation within the KG-DSF/GSKW/2018 Discovered Small Field block, where Oil India is the sole operator.

The company reported hydrocarbons in a reservoir interval between 2,024 and 2,027 meters.

Production testing began on October 16, 2026, with natural gas flowing to the surface at approximately 100,000 standard cubic meters per day, reaching a maximum of 200,000 standard cubic meters per day during continuous testing.

The well also produced condensate at a rate of approximately 170 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 55.8 degrees, along with water.

Wellhead pressure during testing was recorded at 1,815 pounds per square inch (psi).

Oil India said preparations were underway to test the next higher zone in the well.