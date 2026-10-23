Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil India Discovers Gas in Shallow Waters of Krishna-Godavari Basin

Published

(Credit: Oil India)
(Credit: Oil India)

Oil India has discovered natural gas in the shallow offshore waters of India's Krishna-Godavari Basin, with testing of its Godavari-1 appraisal well recording gas flows of up to 200,000 standard cubic meters per day.

The discovery was made in the previously unappraised Matsyapuri formation within the KG-DSF/GSKW/2018 Discovered Small Field block, where Oil India is the sole operator.

The company reported hydrocarbons in a reservoir interval between 2,024 and 2,027 meters.

Production testing began on October 16, 2026, with natural gas flowing to the surface at approximately 100,000 standard cubic meters per day, reaching a maximum of 200,000 standard cubic meters per day during continuous testing.

The well also produced condensate at a rate of approximately 170 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 55.8 degrees, along with water.

Wellhead pressure during testing was recorded at 1,815 pounds per square inch (psi).

Oil India said preparations were underway to test the next higher zone in the well.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Natural Gas FLNG Floating Production

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eni)

Indonesia's Jangkrik FPU Set for Major Gas Output Boost
(Credit: Sunda Energy)

Sunda Energy Gets Chuditch License Extension After...
Deepwater Conqueror drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Secures $550M in US Gulf Drillship Deals
Noble Resolve jack-up drilling rig, now renamed Ocean MVM (Credit: Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions)

Ocean Oilfield Brings Noble Corporation's Jack-Up Rig Into...

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Dolphin Drilling Sells Blackford Dolphin Semi-Sub, Forges New Rig Partnership

Dolphin Drilling Sells Blackfo

Equinor, Aker BP Join Forces to Develop Challenging Offshore Discoveries

Equinor, Aker BP Join Forces t

Siem Orders Two Subsea Construction Vessels from China

Siem Orders Two Subsea Constru

Fugro Secures UXO Survey and Clearance Work for German Offshore Grid Links

Fugro Secures UXO Survey and C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine