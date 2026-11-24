Masirah Oil has reached target depth at the first well of its ongoing drilling campaign at the Yumna oil field offshore Oman but has delayed the expected start of new production.

Drilling operations will now move to the second well in the campaign, although Masirah Oil did not provide a revised timeline for first production.

The company began operations on the first well on October 21, following several delays to the drilling program earlier in 2026, with production from the new well previously expected to begin in November.

The campaign is intended to increase oil production and extend the productive life of the Yumna field, located in offshore Block 50.

The original development program comprised three production wells, with drilling initially scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 before being postponed to May. In June, Masirah Oil announced another revision to the schedule without specifying a new start date.

Northern Offshore's Energy Emerger jack-up rig had been contracted for the drilling programme, having previously worked at Yumna during a 2024 campaign.

In August, Arabian Drilling announced a contract with Masirah Oil and Northern Offshore covering two firm wells and two optional wells in Oman.

Masirah Oil operates Block 50 with a 100% interest and is an indirect 87.5%-owned subsidiary of Jasmine Energy Limited, a unit of Rex International Holding.

In December 2025, Jasmine Energy raised $25 million through a bond issue to finance the drilling campaign and support operations at Yumna.