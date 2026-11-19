Eastern Mediterranean gas producer Energean on Thursday posted a 54% jump in profit in the nine months to September 30 helped by higher oil prices and strong performance from its operated Italian oil fields.

The company said realised liquids prices rose 44% to $88 per barrel, driven by stronger oil markets and reported net profit of $317 million in the nine months to September 30 compared with $206 million a year ago.

Energean stuck to its production forecast for the year.

The company said Katlan, its offshore gas development in Israel, remains on track for first gas in the second quarter of 2027, with total development spending expected at about $1.25 billion.

The company declared a third-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share and said it expects to return about $110 million to shareholders in 2026.

Talks between the London-listed company and BP BP.L on the sale of BP's Egyptian oil and gas assets have stalled due to a lack of support from Egyptian authorities, Reuters reported earlier this week.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)