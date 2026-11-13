Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Inpex Raises Profit Forecast on Strong Ichthys LNG Production

Published

(Credit: Inpex)
(Credit: Inpex)

Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex 1605.T on Thursday lifted its 2026 net profit forecast by 7.8% to a record 550 billion yen ($3.4 billion) on higher oil and gas prices and robust output at its Australian Ichthys liquefied natural gas project.

The revised forecast compares with its August estimate of 510 billion yen; net profit for the January-September period rose 38.9% from a year earlier to 407.6 billion yen, as higher energy prices and stronger Ichthys production offset lower Abu Dhabi crude sales amid the Iran war.

Ichthys LNG shipments in 2026 are expected to exceed the company's August forecast by several cargoes, Senior Executive Vice President Toshiaki Takimoto told reporters.

Ichthys Train 1 is scheduled to shut for maintenance for about six weeks from mid-July 2027.

Inpex's annual sales of Abu Dhabi crude are expected to fall by 50% this year from 2025.

The company's investment strategy for the Middle East remains unchanged as the region offers the cheapest and most abundant crude, Takimoto said.

The company will also consider investing in new supply sources in other regions to ensure stable supplies to Japan; it may consider supporting an expansion of the UAE's crude oil pipeline if requested, depending on whether it can ensure smooth shipments of crude from its equity interests, Takimoto said.

($1 = 159.7100 yen)


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Finance LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Raises Revenue Forecast as FPSO Sales Surge
© boygek / Adobe Stock

Orlen Terminates QatarEnergy LNG Deal Over Supply...
Illustration of Golar’s FLNG units (Credit: Golar LNG)

Golar's New FLNG Unit to Feature Techouse Fuel-Saving...
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with China's...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Explore Joint Offshore Wind Power Developments

Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Exp

Seaway7 Starts Cable Installation at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Wind Farm

Seaway7 Starts Cable Installat

Scotland-England Subsea Power Link Secures Marine License

Scotland-England Subsea Power

Norway's Top Court Invalidates Three Offshore Oilfield Approvals

Norway's Top Court Invalidates

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine