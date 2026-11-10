Golar's New FLNG Unit to Feature Techouse Fuel-Saving Systems

Techouse has secured a contract from Black & Veatch to supply heat recovery steam generation (HRSG) modules for Golar LNG's fourth floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, with the system expected to reduce fuel consumption by 20-25% compared with conventional gas turbine-only systems.

The contract covers two HRSG modules weighing approximately 1,000 tonnes each, along with supporting systems, Techouse announced on November 10.

Techouse will deliver the equipment as a subcontractor to Black & Veatch, which is responsible for the FLNG topside solutions.

The HRSG technology recovers heat from the exhaust of gas turbines used to drive compressors for LNG production, generating pressurised superheated steam that can be used to produce electricity through steam turbines and supply heat to the LNG process.

Engineering and procurement will be managed from Techouse's offices in Norway, while its partner Alpha ECC will manufacture the HRSG units in Vung Tau City, Vietnam.

The equipment will then be shipped to Himile Heavy Industries in China for assembly into complete HRSG modules.

Work on the project is starting immediately, with delivery of the modules planned by the end of 2028. Techouse will also provide installation and commissioning support.

“This is a large and strategically important contract for Techouse, for an energy recovery technology that we have delivered multiple times to similar offshore projects. We look forward to supporting Black & Veatch and Golar LNG in making this project a success,” said Svein Helge Pettersen, CEO of Techouse.

The company previously supplied HRSG technology for FLNG Gimi and FLNG Esperanza, but the latest award marks its first contract to deliver complete HRSG modules to Black & Veatch/Golar LNG.

On October 7, 2026, Golar LNG announced an agreement to acquire the LNG carrier Grace Dahlia from NYK Line, with the vessel intended for conversion into its fourth FLNG unit.

The conversion project is targeting final redelivery in 2029.