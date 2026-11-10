Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aquaterra Energy Changes Hands as Management Takes Ownership

Published

George Morrison, CEO of Aquaterra Energy (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)
George Morrison, CEO of Aquaterra Energy (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy has announced a change in ownership, with its existing management team taking ownership of the offshore engineering business, backed by HSBC.

The transaction would maintain continuity in its leadership and strategy while supporting further investment in offshore well access and field development technologies, according to Aquaterra.

The Norwich-headquartered has secured substantial backing from HSBC, although the company did not disclose the financial terms of the ownership transaction or identify its previous owners.

The company plans to continue investing in its personnel, engineering capabilities and technologies, while exploring opportunities to expand geographically and into energy transition markets, including carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“This new ownership structure gives us a strong platform from which to continue investing in our people, capabilities and technology, while remaining focused on delivering for our customers and pursuing opportunities for long-term growth,” said George Morrison, CEO of Aquaterra Energy.

The ownership change follows an expansion of Aquaterra Energy's capabilities across offshore intervention, abandonment, decommissioning and energy transition projects.

Recent technology developments include its recoverable abandonment frame (RAF) system, designed to simplify well re-entry and abandonment for CCS projects, and its AQC connector technology.

The company's offshore engineering portfolio also includes well access systems, riser and interface technologies, offshore platforms and front-end engineering services.

Founded in 2005, Aquaterra Energy has delivered projects in the North Sea, West Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean and Australia, with offices across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Energean Picks Njord Survey for Post-Decom Seabed Checks...
Deepsea Bergen rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Odfjell Drilling Seals Three-Year Rig Deal with Vår Energi
(Credit: David Burke / Equinor)

Equinor Prepares Visund Repairs as North Sea Platform...
(Credit: RINA)

RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Engineering and Decom Work for...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

HPR Secures Taiwan Offshore Wind Deal After High-Current ROV Trials

HPR Secures Taiwan Offshore Wi

BP Takes Operatorship of Three Namibia’s Offshore Licenses in Eco Farm-Down

BP Takes Operatorship of Three

Harbour Energy Hires Elemental Energies for Viking CCS Expansion in North Sea

Harbour Energy Hires Elemental

Golar's New FLNG Unit to Feature Techouse Fuel-Saving Systems

Golar's New FLNG Unit to Featu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine