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Kongsberg Maritime Gets Safety, Automation Deal for Equinor's Wisting FPSO

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(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)
(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to provide safety and automation systems for Equinor's planned Wisting floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, part of the development of one of the largest undeveloped oil discoveries on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The initial scope covers front-end engineering and design (FEED) activities for the FPSO's Safety and Automation System, with Kongsberg Maritime working alongside Equinor and other project suppliers, the company announced on November 6.

The Wisting field is located in the Barents Sea, approximately 300 kilometres north of the Norwegian mainland, and has an anticipated operational life of around 30 years.

During the FEED phase, Kongsberg Maritime will help develop and mature technical solutions intended to support a safe, efficient and sanctionable development concept for the FPSO.

Should the project proceed to the execution phase, the company's scope will include technology, services and solutions covering process control, safety systems, digital infrastructure and cyber security.

The work will draw on Kongsberg Maritime's experience in offshore energy projects, including the use of digital technologies and engineering tools to support project execution and operational performance.

“The Wisting development represents an important addition to Kongsberg Maritime’s growing portfolio of advanced offshore energy projects.

“Equinor has been a valued customer and technology partner for many years, consistently challenging the industry to deliver safer, smarter and more sustainable solutions,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President and CEO of Kongsberg Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime said its early involvement in the development would allow it to contribute engineering expertise to the FPSO concept, with a focus on digitalisation, operational efficiency and safety. 

The contract marks another step in the development of Wisting, with the wider safety and automation systems scope dependent on the project progressing beyond the initial engineering phase.

Technology Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas FPSOs ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Construction Vessel

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