Equinor Picks Aibel for Barents Sea FPSO Topsides FEED Job

Norwegian engineering company Aibel has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the topsides of the planned Wisting production vessel, as the Equinor-led partnership advances work towards a potential investment decision for the Barents Sea development.

The contract covers engineering and further development of the topsides design to provide a basis for deciding whether to proceed with the project, Equinor said.

The agreement includes an option for engineering, procurement and project management (EPma) services, while a separate contract for fabrication of the topside modules will be awarded at a later stage.

Aibel secured the contract following a competitive tender involving Norwegian suppliers and expects approximately 250 people to be involved in the work.

The Wisting partnership plans to select a development concept and decide whether to advance the project towards the end of 2026, with an investment decision targeted for late 2027.

"We are at an early stage in the development of Wisting, and considerable work remains to develop a project that is profitable and feasible. If we succeed, it will contribute to energy security for Europe and generate revenues for Norwegian society. Wisting will generate activity in the Norwegian supplier industry and in local communities in the north over a 30-year period," said Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development.

Equinor Energy holds a 42.5% interest in Wisting, alongside Aker BP with 27.5%, Petoro with 20% and INPEX Idemitsu Norge with 10%.

According to the partnership's estimates, drilling, wells and subsea development would account for approximately half of the project's total investment if Wisting proceeds.

The field is expected to operate for around 30 years if developed.