Ofgem Selects Consortium for Dogger Bank B Offshore Transmission Assets

A consortium comprising Diamond Transmission UK (DTUK) and Chubu Electric Power has been selected as the preferred bidder for offshore electricity transmission assets valued at approximately $1.3 billion (£1 billion), connecting the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm to the UK's National Grid.

The high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission assets include subsea and land cables, an offshore converter station and an onshore converter station.

Dogger Bank B is located approximately 130 kilometers off the UK's eastern coast and forms part of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn.

Following successful acquisition of the assets and the granting of an Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) licence by the UK's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the consortium will operate the transmission business for 25 years.

DTUK is wholly owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock.

Upon completion of the Dogger Bank B transmission asset acquisition, DTUK will operate 11 OFTO projects with a combined capacity of almost 7 GW and a total transferred value exceeding $7.3 billion (£5.5 billion).

For Chubu Electric Power, Dogger Bank B will be its third UK OFTO project, following its participation alongside DTUK in the Walney Extension and Hornsea 1 projects.

Chubu will contribute technical expertise in transmission systems to the operation, while building experience in HVDC technology and the maintenance of subsea transmission infrastructure to support future offshore wind developments in Japan and overseas.