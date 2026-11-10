Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ofgem Selects Consortium for Dogger Bank B Offshore Transmission Assets

Published

Illustration © twixter / Adobe Stock
Illustration © twixter / Adobe Stock

A consortium comprising Diamond Transmission UK (DTUK) and Chubu Electric Power has been selected as the preferred bidder for offshore electricity transmission assets valued at approximately $1.3 billion (£1 billion), connecting the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm to the UK's National Grid.

The high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission assets include subsea and land cables, an offshore converter station and an onshore converter station.

Dogger Bank B is located approximately 130 kilometers off the UK's eastern coast and forms part of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn.

Following successful acquisition of the assets and the granting of an Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) licence by the UK's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the consortium will operate the transmission business for 25 years.

DTUK is wholly owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock.

Upon completion of the Dogger Bank B transmission asset acquisition, DTUK will operate 11 OFTO projects with a combined capacity of almost 7 GW and a total transferred value exceeding $7.3 billion (£5.5 billion).

For Chubu Electric Power, Dogger Bank B will be its third UK OFTO project, following its participation alongside DTUK in the Walney Extension and Hornsea 1 projects.

Chubu will contribute technical expertise in transmission systems to the operation, while building experience in HVDC technology and the maintenance of subsea transmission infrastructure to support future offshore wind developments in Japan and overseas.

Technology Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Grid Offshore Wind HVDC

Related Offshore News

Illustration of Golar’s FLNG units (Credit: Golar LNG)

Golar's New FLNG Unit to Feature Techouse Fuel-Saving...
(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime Gets Safety, Automation Deal for...
(Credit: Ørsted)

Revolution Wind Enters Commercial Operations After Final...
(Credit: Stillstrom by Maersk)

Stillstrom Builds Vessel-Mounted System for Direct...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

HPR Secures Taiwan Offshore Wind Deal After High-Current ROV Trials

HPR Secures Taiwan Offshore Wi

BP Takes Operatorship of Three Namibia’s Offshore Licenses in Eco Farm-Down

BP Takes Operatorship of Three

Harbour Energy Hires Elemental Energies for Viking CCS Expansion in North Sea

Harbour Energy Hires Elemental

Golar's New FLNG Unit to Feature Techouse Fuel-Saving Systems

Golar's New FLNG Unit to Featu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine