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DOF Nets Extension for Skandi Mariner AHTS

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(Credit: DOF Group)
(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Group has secured a contract extension for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Mariner, keeping the vessel under firm contract until the third quarter of 2028.

The extension follows the declaration of an option under the vessel's existing contract, which had previously been scheduled to expire in the second quarter of 2027.

DOF classified the extension as significant, a category it defines as having a contract value between $15 million and $25 million.

The Skandi Mariner, built in 2017, is a 95-metre vessel designed by Salt Ship Design 200, with accommodation for 52 people.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe AHTS

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