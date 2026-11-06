CM Energy to Supply Cable Lay Equipment for Asso.subsea Vessel

CM Energy is progressing work on an integrated cable-handling and marine equipment package for a new Asso.subsea vessel, expanding its involvement in the European offshore wind market.

The contract covers specialist cable-handling equipment and associated marine systems for the vessel, with engineering and manufacturing activities underway at CM Energy's facilities in China.

Elements of the project also involve the European supply chain.

Asso.subsea specializes in subsea cable installation, protection and repair, while CM Energy supplies equipment and integrated solutions for offshore cable operations.

The project forms part of CM Energy's efforts to strengthen its presence in Europe's offshore wind sector, particularly in specialist equipment for offshore cable installation.

In September 2026, the company opened an office in Delft, the Netherlands, to serve as its European business hub and support closer engagement with customers and industry partners.

CM Energy said the ongoing project reflects its ability to support European offshore contractors with specialist equipment and integrated solutions, with further plans to develop relationships with vessel owners, offshore contractors and suppliers across the region.

CM Energy, a member of China Merchants Group, provides marine and offshore equipment, including cable-handling systems and specialist vessel solutions for offshore wind installation, operations and maintenance.