Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea7 Strikes Deal to Sell Seaway7 Heavy Transport Unit to HEA Energy

Published

(Credit: Seaway7)
(Credit: Seaway7)

Subsea7 has agreed to sell its Seaway7 heavy transportation business, comprising six semi-submersible vessels, to HEA Energy in a transaction linked to its proposed merger with Saipem.

The sale covers six open-deck semi-submersible heavy transportation vessels, five of which are owned and one chartered from a third party.

According to the Seaway7’s fleet information, the six heavy transportation vessels include Seaway Albatross Seaway Eagle, Seaway Falcon, Seaway Hawk, Seaway Osprey, and Seaway Swan.

The transaction remains subject to closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the first half of 2027.

Subsea7 said the commercial terms of the agreement, including the cash consideration, would remain confidential.

The divestment constitutes the permitted business sale referenced in Subsea7's merger agreement with Saipem and will trigger a special dividend of $ €105 million, previously approved at an extraordinary general meeting on September 25, 2025.

The dividend will be paid at the earlier of the transaction's completion or the date immediately preceding the effective date of the proposed merger with Saipem.

Subsea7 said processing and distributing the dividend funds could take up to two weeks.

Offshore Vessels Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Europe Heavy Transport Vessels

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Aker BP)

BP Cuts Aker BP Stake to 10.9% in $1B Share Sale
JB 121 jack-up unit (Credit: Jack-Up Barge)

Jack-Up Barge Strengthens Offshore Fleet with 354-Person...
Normand Australis CSV (Credit: Solstad)

Solstad's Normand Australis Wins 250-Day Subsea Campaign
Illustration (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Arms Survey Fleet Against GPS Jamming After $28M...

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Subsea7 Strikes Deal to Sell Seaway7 Heavy Transport Unit to HEA Energy

Subsea7 Strikes Deal to Sell S

Vattenfall Signs Final Deals for Two Offshore Wind Farms in Denmark

Vattenfall Signs Final Deals f

Petrobras Advances Tupi Oil Field Redevelopment with FPSO Design Approval

Petrobras Advances Tupi Oil Fi

RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Engineering and Decom Work for Petrobras

RINA Secures $12.3M Subsea Eng

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine