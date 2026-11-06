Vattenfall Signs Final Deals for Two Offshore Wind Farms in Denmark

Vattenfall has signed final agreements with the Danish Energy Agency for two offshore wind projects with a combined minimum capacity of 1.8 GW, advancing developments expected to become operational by 2032.

The agreements cover the Hesselø and Holmsland offshore wind farms, which were awarded to Vattenfall in Denmark's latest offshore wind tender in August 2026.

Hesselø will have a minimum capacity of 800 MW and will be located in the Kattegat, while Holmsland will have a minimum capacity of 1,000 MW in the North Sea near Hvide Sande.

As part of the agreements, the North Sea I Mid project has been renamed Holmsland to reflect its location off the Holmsland coast.

Both projects are expected to be operational by 2032, although decisions to proceed with construction remain subject to final investment decisions and relevant approvals.

Vattenfall will continue developing the projects in cooperation with authorities and stakeholders following the signing.

"As we deliver Nordlicht in Germany, progress Zeevonk in the Netherlands, and take the next steps with Hesselø and Holmsland in Denmark, we continue to build on our offshore wind experience and expertise across markets. Our focus remains clear: delivering competitive projects with discipline, creating long-term value and continuing to build momentum towards fossil freedom," said Anne Mette Traberg, Country Manager Denmark at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall currently operates five offshore wind farms in Denmark, generating approximately 6.5 TWh of electricity annually.

The company also has offshore wind activities across six European markets, with projects at various stages of development, delivery and operation.