Petrobras Advances Tupi Oil Field Redevelopment with FPSO Design Approval

Petrobras has secured Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register (LR) for the conceptual design of its proposed REVIT I TUPI floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, advancing the redevelopment of the Tupi oil field offshore Brazil.

The approval covers an FPSO concept based on the detailed design of the existing FPSO P-68, which is currently operating in Brazil's Santos Basin.

Rather than developing an entirely new design, Petrobras plans to adapt the established P-68 design with targeted modifications to processes and systems to meet the requirements of the Tupi Field Revitalization (REVIT I TUPI) project.

The approach is intended to reduce development risks, shorten project delivery schedules and improve capital efficiency by drawing on an FPSO design already proven in operation.

LR said its assessment of the preliminary design documentation identified no conceptual issues against applicable industry reference requirements, concluding that the proposed FPSO concept could be developed into a safe and viable design through subsequent engineering and project development stages.

The review covered process engineering documentation, including process flow diagrams, piping and instrumentation diagrams, equipment specifications and supporting technical studies.

It also examined the methodology for managing modifications to the original P-68 configuration, including how changes would be identified, assessed and implemented throughout the project lifecycle.

The AiP represents a preliminary design milestone for the REVIT I TUPI project, with further engineering and development work required as Petrobras progresses the proposed FPSO concept.

“Across the offshore industry, we're seeing growing interest in how proven FPSO designs can be adapted and redeployed to support new developments. Operators are looking for ways to shorten project timelines, reduce complexity and build on existing operational experience,” said Vahid Andaji Garmaroudi, Technical Support Office (TSO) Portfolio Manager, LR Energies.