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PMS Installs Two Offshore Production Platforms at Egypt's Kamose Gas Field

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(Credit: Petroleum Marine Services - PMS)
(Credit: Petroleum Marine Services - PMS)

Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) has completed the installation of two offshore production platforms at the Kamose gas field in Egypt's North Sinai area, marking another milestone in the fourth phase of the field's development project.

The Hoor-1/2 and KSE-1 platforms, each weighing 575 tonnes, were installed as part of the development operated by North Sinai Petroleum Company (NOSPCO), bringing the total installed platform weight to 1,150 tonnes.

The offshore installation campaign was carried out using PMS's PMS-12 barge and supporting marine units, in accordance with the project's approved schedule, the Egyptian marine and offshore services provider said.

The Hoor-1/2 platform is designed to accommodate two wells, with the first scheduled for drilling during the current fourth phase of development and the second planned for the upcoming fifth phase.

(Credit: Petroleum Marine Services - PMS)

The completion of the platform installations follows PMS's earlier installation of three subsea pipelines for the project, each measuring 8 inches in diameter.

The PMS-12 barge is equipped to undertake offshore production platform installations and subsea pipeline laying operations.

PMS plans to continue work on the development with the installation of the 510-tonne Snefru offshore production platform, followed by scheduled tie-in and commissioning activities.

The project forms part of efforts to develop Egypt's offshore gas fields and expand the country's natural gas production infrastructure.

Technology Engineering Industry News Activity Africa Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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