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Vard Launches New Energy Construction Vessel for Norwegian Owner

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(Credit: Vard/LinkedIn)
(Credit: Vard/LinkedIn)

Shipbuilder Vard has launched a new energy construction vessel (ECV) being built for Wind Energy Construction, a Norwegian company partly owned by the founders and owners of Norwind Offshore, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

The vessel, designated NB985, was successfully launched on October 27 and is under construction at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, Vard announced.

Based on Vard's VARD 3 11 design, the vessel is intended for offshore wind and subsea operations, including inspection, maintenance and repair of subsea pipelines, as well as the construction and installation of offshore infrastructure.

Measuring 111.5 meters in length and 22.4 meters in beam, the ECV will feature a 3D electric-controlled motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway, a 150-tonne heave-compensated subsea crane and accommodation for up to 120 people.

(Credit: Vard/LinkedIn)

Vard is responsible for the vessel's design, hull, construction, outfitting and commissioning through its integrated value chain.

The shipbuilding contract was signed in 2024 and included an option for an additional vessel.

The newbuild also marked the first construction vessel Vard would build with a permanently installed motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway, expanding its capabilities for offshore construction and renewable energy operations.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Support Vessels Energy Construction Vessel

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