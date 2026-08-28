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PMS Completes Subsea Pipeline Installation at Egypt’s Kamose Gas Field

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(Credit: PMS)
(Credit: PMS)
(Credit: PMS)
(Credit: PMS)

Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) has completed the installation of three subsea pipelines for the fourth phase of the Kamose offshore gas field development in Egypt, clearing the way for the installation of three new production platforms.

The project, operated by North Sinai Petroleum Company (NOSPCO), involved laying three 8-inch subsea pipelines using PMS's PMS-12 barge, which is designed for subsea pipeline laying and offshore platform installation.

Completion of the pipelines marks a milestone in the offshore scope awarded to PMS and will be followed by the installation of the Hoor, KSE-1 and Snefru production platforms.

Hook-up and commissioning activities will follow the platform installations.

The Kamose Phase Four development forms part of efforts to increase Egypt's natural gas production and strengthen the country's energy security.

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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