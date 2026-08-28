Jan De Nul Enters CCS Market with North Sea Project

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul will install rock protection for a North Sea CO2 pipeline as a subcontractor to Saipem, marking its first involvement in a carbon capture and storage project.

The work forms part of the Northern Endurance Partnership's CO2 transportation and storage network, which will transport captured emissions from the industrial areas of Teesside and Humber on England's east coast to a storage site beneath the North Sea.

Saipem is responsible for the project's offshore execution scope, while Jan De Nul will protect the one-meter-diameter pipeline by installing rock on the seabed over the coming months.

Jan De Nul will deploy its rock installation vessel Simon Stevin, using a vertical fall pipe system to place rock over the pipeline at water depths ranging from 30 to 60 meters.

The Northern Endurance Partnership network is designed to transport CO2 captured from industrial facilities through pipelines to an offshore storage location, where it will be injected into porous rock formations thousands of meters below the North Sea.

“This is a project we are very proud of at Jan De Nul. We are entering a new market that perfectly aligns with our ambition: preparing the world for tomorrow’s challenges through strong engineering and innovative solutions.

“With our fleet, we are actively contributing to a reliable and sustainable energy system based on renewable energy. Being able to contribute to a pioneering project with a direct and positive impact on climate change makes our story even stronge,” said Tom Quintelier, Project Manager at Jan De Nul.