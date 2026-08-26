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TDI-Brooks Completes Subsea Cable Survey Project Offshore Alaska

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© TDI-Brooks
© TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks recently completed a third-party geotechnical project offshore Alaska, supporting a short cable route survey for Woolpert utilizing their Gravity CPT Stinger (gCPT) system. The project consisted of a geophysical and geotechnical survey for a marine cable route in the Valdez Arm.

Designed for rapid deployment in remote and challenging environments, the gCPT tool enables efficient in-situ soil characterization without the need for conventional drilling. The system transports a piezocone penetrometer (PCPT) to the seabed, where it captures high-resolution data from the mudline to depths of 5 meters and often exceeding 10 meters below mudline (BML).

Piezocone testing is a widely accepted method for offshore site investigations, providing continuous measurements such as tip resistance, sleeve friction, and pore pressure—key parameters used to evaluate soil strength and stratigraphy in real time.

For cable route engineering, these insights are critical in identifying:

  • Soil variability along the route
  • Burial feasibility and trenching conditions
  • Potential geohazards impacting installation
ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Construction Vessel Offshore Subsea Industry News Activity Geotechnical Subsea Cable

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