Astro Offshore, Oceaneering to Deliver Integrated Subsea Solutions

Astro Offshore, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oceaneering International, Inc., marking a milestone in the company's strategy to expand its offshore and subsea capabilities.

The collaboration brings together Astro Offshore's offshore vessel capabilities with Oceaneering's remotely operated vehicle (ROV), survey and integrated project delivery expertise, enabling the two companies to jointly pursue and deliver offshore and subsea projects. By combining complementary strengths, the agreement creates an integrated solution capable of supporting customers across a wider range of offshore operations.

Supporting this strategic collaboration, Astro Offshore has acquired Astro Aurora, its first DP3 Multipurpose Support Vessel (MPSV), which will play a key role in delivering projects under the partnership. The vessel provides the specialist capability required to support Oceaneering's subsea services, strengthening the companies' ability to undertake increasingly complex offshore and subsea operations.

The 100-meter DP3 vessel is equipped with a 150-ton Active Heave Compensated (АНС) crane, a 40-ton knuckle boom crane and approximately 1,000 square meters of clear deck space, making it ideally suited for subsea construction, inspection, maintenance, repair and offshore support activities.

The acquisition follows the recent addition of Astro Atlas, Astro Offshore's first ultra-deepwater vessel.