Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad’s Normand Valiant CSV Hooks $62M Contract with Petrobras

Published

(Credit: Solstad Offshore)
(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Petrobras has signed a two-year contract for the Normand Valiant construction support vessel (CSV), owned by Solstad Maritime (SOMA).

The contract is expected to start in fourth quarter 2026 in direct continuation of the current agreement and subsequent class renewal.

The vessel will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The Normand Valiant is a 2008-built smaller CSV mobilized with a walk to work gangway system and has accommodation capacity of 120 persons.

The gross contract value is approximately $62 million.

The vessel will be on bareboat contract from SOMA to Solstad Offshore, which is the contract holder with Petrobras. Solstad Offshore holds 27.3% of the shares in Solstad Maritime.

Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas CSV

Related Offshore News

© Astro Offshore

Astro Offshore, Oceaneering to Deliver Integrated Subsea...
© Awais / Adobe Stock

Iran-Oman Talks on Hormuz Reopening Drive Down Oil Prices
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Eni, BP to Reach Decision on Offshore Egypt Gas Discovery...
© DOF Group

DOF Group Announces Subsea Contracts in the APAC Region

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

TDI-Brooks Completes Subsea Cable Survey Project Offshore Alaska

TDI-Brooks Completes Subsea Ca

Astro Offshore, Oceaneering to Deliver Integrated Subsea Solutions

Astro Offshore, Oceaneering to

Astro Offshore, Oceaneering Team Up on Integrated Subsea Solutions

Astro Offshore, Oceaneering Te

China's CNOOC Posts Record First-Half Profit

China's CNOOC Posts Record Fir

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine