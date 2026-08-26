Solstad’s Normand Valiant CSV Hooks $62M Contract with Petrobras

Petrobras has signed a two-year contract for the Normand Valiant construction support vessel (CSV), owned by Solstad Maritime (SOMA).

The contract is expected to start in fourth quarter 2026 in direct continuation of the current agreement and subsequent class renewal.

The vessel will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The Normand Valiant is a 2008-built smaller CSV mobilized with a walk to work gangway system and has accommodation capacity of 120 persons.

The gross contract value is approximately $62 million.

The vessel will be on bareboat contract from SOMA to Solstad Offshore, which is the contract holder with Petrobras. Solstad Offshore holds 27.3% of the shares in Solstad Maritime.