BP Completes Central Azeri Platform Maintenance, Ramps Up Production

BP has completed a planned maintenance program on the Central Azeri platform in Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field ahead of schedule.

The turnaround began on August 19 and was originally scheduled to last 11 days. BP said all planned work was completed safely and production was being ramped up to its pre-maintenance level.

The program included integrity and maintenance work, flare system upgrades, reliability improvements and anomaly elimination activities.

Work was also carried out to support the Central Azeri Gas Expansion project, which is designed to increase gas reinjection capacity on the platform and help maximize recovery from existing wells.

BP said planned maintenance programs are part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance of its operated facilities in the region.

The ACG field is located about 100 km east of Baku and is the largest oilfield in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian basin.

ACG production averaged about 323,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2026, with Central Azeri accounting for about 88,000 b/d. BP operates the field on behalf of the ACG production-sharing agreement contractor parties.

The ACG consortium comprises BP (30.37%), SOCAR (35.3%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%) and ONGC Videsh (2.92%).