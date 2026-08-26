Glamox to Illuminate Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Lighting specialist Glamox has won a contract to provide marine lighting for Formosa 4, one of Taiwan’s most significant offshore wind farms.

Glamox signed the contract with ProCon Taiwan and SK oceanplant, and will supply 900 specialized marine lights for the transition pieces of 35 wind turbines.

The company’s offshore wind farm-dedicated lighting will illuminate both the interior and exterior of each turbine’s transition pieces, which connect the wind turbine to its foundation.

The foundational platforms will include Glamox lights covering the boat landing areas, guardrails, ladders and access doors to the turbine’s interior.

Developed by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm site spans roughly 58 square kilometres and is located around 20km off Taiwan’s West coast. Once completed, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 495 megawatts of green electricity annually – enough to power around 500,000 households.

The transition pieces’ platforms will feature a variant of Glamox’s MIR G2, which is specifically designed for Taiwan offshore wind applications. The platforms will feature Glamox’s FL60 LED floodlights, designed to withstand seawater and harsh conditions. The lighting for the transition pieces will be delivered in August 2026 and is being fabricated by Century Wind Power (CWP) in Taiwan and SK oceanplant in Korea.

“Lighting is an important component of any offshore wind development project. The Formosa 4 wind farm will be operating in harsh marine conditions with direct exposure to fluctuating temperatures and seawater. For our transition pieces, we need robust, reliable marine lights that can withstand these demands. Glamox’s durable LED marine lights will also help us lower maintenance costs and achieve energy savings. We look forward to working with Glamox on this project that will support the growth of Taiwan’s renewable energy sector,” said General Manager Asia, Jimmy Tzou of Procon Taiwan.

Formosa 4 follows the earlier development of Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 offshore wind farms, which helped establish Taiwan as a leading offshore wind market in Asia.