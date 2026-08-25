Eni, BP to Reach Decision on Offshore Egypt Gas Discovery in Coming Months

Eni is working with BP and Egyptian Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to reach a final investment decision in the next few months regarding Egypt's recent-discovered gas fieldDenise West, the Italian energy group said on Tuesday.

First gas from the offshore gas discovery, which was announced last April, could come in less than two years, Eni said in a statement.

Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Tuesday.

The country's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi also attended the meeting.

Descalzi and El-Sisi also discussed the status of Eni's Cronos gas development project in Cyprus' offshore.

Cronos will play a crucial role in developing Egypt's status as a Mediterranean energy hub, Eni said.