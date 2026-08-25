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Eni, BP to Reach Decision on Offshore Egypt Gas Discovery in Coming Months

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© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Eni is working with BP and Egyptian Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to reach a final investment decision in the next few months regarding Egypt's recent-discovered gas fieldDenise West, the Italian energy group said on Tuesday.

  • First gas from the offshore gas discovery, which was announced last April, could come in less than two years, Eni said in a statement.

  • Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Tuesday.

  • The country's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi also attended the meeting.

  • Descalzi and El-Sisi also discussed the status of Eni's Cronos gas development project in Cyprus' offshore.

  • Cronos will play a crucial role in developing Egypt's status as a Mediterranean energy hub, Eni said.

  • The gas extracted in the Cronos development will be liquefied in Egypt's Damietta LNG plant.

(Reuters)

Natural Gas FLNG Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Offshore Discovery Egypt Oil and Gas Industry News Activity

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