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Sonardyne Expands SPRINT-Nav into Family of Navigation Products

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Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav. © Sonardyne
Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav. © Sonardyne
Sonardyne’s family SPRINT-Nav. © Sonardyne
Sonardyne’s family SPRINT-Nav. © Sonardyne

Sonardyne, a Kraken Robotics company, has expanded its industry-leading SPRINT-Nav technology into a complete, scalable family of underwater navigation systems for marine robots, built around a single shared architecture.

For more than a decade, SPRINT-Nav has combined the key sensors needed for underwater navigation in a single pre-calibrated instrument. This has helped subsea vehicle teams around the world to save space, reduce build complexity and lower integration risk.

Now the SPRINT-Nav family has expanded, providing higher performance to the smallest vehicles and extending how far the largest underwater platforms can travel unaided.

Because every new SPRINT-Nav form factor now works across a unified embedded software suite, including the same web UI and API, manufacturers and operators can easily “swap out and swap in” their navigation solution, as mission needs grow.

In addition to faster initialization, all of the latest SPRINT-Navs can now also support survey operations with our Fusion 2 software, unlocking LBL range aiding and SLAM calibration.

All variants retain the same tightly integrated INS and DVL, factory pre-calibration, true north seeking heading, free-inertial capability and sensor fusion, but now with even easier setup, quicker deployment and less offshore configuration.

ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Technology New Products Products Industry News Activity Aids to Navigation Marine Technology New Product

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