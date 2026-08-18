Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SeaDry Protects Offshore Instrumentation From Humidity

Published

Floating measurement systems are constantly exposed to harsh climatic conditions on the high seas. Image credit: stock.adobe.com / driftwood
Floating measurement systems are constantly exposed to harsh climatic conditions on the high seas. Image credit: stock.adobe.com / driftwood

Excessive humidity can damage sensitive equipment in offshore measurement systems, impair data quality and necessitate costly service call-outs. Customers in offshore data collection and marine research therefore use ThoMar's SeaDry to reduce humidity inside protected enclosures and technical cavities.

SeaDry was developed to cope with high levels of humidity and extreme climatic changes during transport at sea. Manufactured in Germany, this salt-and-starch-based high-performance desiccant can absorb up to 300 per cent of its own weight in moisture under extreme conditions and securely bind it within the material.

The SeaDry Single desiccant sachet is particularly suitable for protected enclosures, containers and technical cavities. It is optionally available with an adhesive strip for secure fixing in floating or moving systems. Depending on the operating conditions, SeaDry is usually checked after around six weeks and replaced once saturated.

SeaDry is already used with measuring instruments at sea and in unmanned surface vessels operating around offshore wind farms. Further potential applications range from measuring buoys and floating measurement platforms to buoyage systems. Appropriate sealing and secure positioning without contact with exposed circuit boards or unprotected electronic components are essential.

Products Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Instrumentation Dessicant

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/Passionwith

Equinor Acquires Stake in Namibian Offshore Exploration...
(L-R) Govert Meijer, CEO of GBM Works and Frank Koopman, Managing Director at CAPE Holland. © CAPE Holland/GBM Works

CAPE Holland, GBM Works Sign MoU to Commercialize Vibrojet
Copyright frank/AdobeStock

81m Acres Opened in Gulf of America Lease Sale
(Credit: Sercel)

ExxonMobil Picks Sercel's Marlin for Guyana Offshore...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Equinor Acquires Stake in Namibian Offshore Exploration License

Equinor Acquires Stake in Nami

Geir Håøy Appointed to MacArtney Board of Directors

Geir Håøy Appointed to MacArtn

deugro Delivers 110 Kilometers of Subsea Cables for Saudi Installation Project

deugro Delivers 110 Kilometers

SeaDry Protects Offshore Instrumentation From Humidity

SeaDry Protects Offshore Instr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine