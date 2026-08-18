SeaDry Protects Offshore Instrumentation From Humidity

Excessive humidity can damage sensitive equipment in offshore measurement systems, impair data quality and necessitate costly service call-outs. Customers in offshore data collection and marine research therefore use ThoMar's SeaDry to reduce humidity inside protected enclosures and technical cavities.

SeaDry was developed to cope with high levels of humidity and extreme climatic changes during transport at sea. Manufactured in Germany, this salt-and-starch-based high-performance desiccant can absorb up to 300 per cent of its own weight in moisture under extreme conditions and securely bind it within the material.

The SeaDry Single desiccant sachet is particularly suitable for protected enclosures, containers and technical cavities. It is optionally available with an adhesive strip for secure fixing in floating or moving systems. Depending on the operating conditions, SeaDry is usually checked after around six weeks and replaced once saturated.

SeaDry is already used with measuring instruments at sea and in unmanned surface vessels operating around offshore wind farms. Further potential applications range from measuring buoys and floating measurement platforms to buoyage systems. Appropriate sealing and secure positioning without contact with exposed circuit boards or unprotected electronic components are essential.