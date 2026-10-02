New Owner to Extend Life of Germany’s First Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Breeze Energy has agreed to acquire the 60 MW Alpha Ventus offshore wind farm from EWE, RWE and Vattenfall, with plans to operate Germany's first offshore wind farm beyond its originally planned 20-year service life.

Financial terms were not disclosed, while closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Located about 45 kilometers north of Borkum, Alpha Ventus was commissioned in 2010 and comprises 12 wind turbines. The project served as a demonstration and testing platform for offshore wind technologies and operating and maintenance concepts.

Ocean Breeze Energy plans to extend the project's operating life, drawing on its experience with discontinued wind turbine technology at the neighboring BARD Offshore 1 wind farm, as well as operational synergies and its own technical solutions.

“With BARD Offshore 1, we have more than ten years of experience in optimizing offshore wind farms using discontinued wind turbine technology, and we see considerable potential for the economically viable continued operation of Alpha Ventus. In doing so, we want to continue the success story of Alpha Ventus and make maximum use of the potential of this pioneering project to make a positive contribution to the energy transition and climate neutrality,” said Jean Huby, Managing Director of Ocean Breeze Energy.

Ocean Breeze Energy owns and operates the 400 MW BARD Offshore 1 wind farm, which comprises 80 offshore wind turbines. The company is wholly owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management.