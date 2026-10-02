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Golden Energy’s PSV Gets Two New Charters

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(Credit: GEOS)
(Credit: GEOS)

Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has secured two new charter contracts for its large platform supply vessel (PSV) Energy Swan with a combined estimated firm value of about $8.7 million.

The first contract has a firm duration of about one month, with additional options, and is scheduled to start in October 2026.

The second will deploy Energy Swan on the Norwegian Continental Shelf for an estimated firm period of 290 days, with options for about another 500 days. The charter is expected to start in January 2027.

If all options under the two new contracts are exercised, their combined estimated value would rise to about $23.5 million. The contracts are with two different international charterers, which were not identified.

Following revenue earned in September, GEOS' estimated remaining firm contract backlog for Energy Pace, Energy Paradise and Energy Swan stood at about $17.9 million as of October 1.

The estimated remaining contract value for the three vessels would rise to about $42.2 million if all outstanding options are exercised.

GEOS' fleet recorded an average working dayrate of $24,464 in September, with fleet utilisation of 94.3%.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas PSV

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