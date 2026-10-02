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Acta Marine Christens Vestas-Chartered CSOV Newbuild

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Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has christened its commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Acta Hercules in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, as the company moves closer to completing its four-vessel newbuild program.

Acta Hercules was delivered earlier this year as the second vessel in the series and is already deployed under a long-term charter supporting offshore wind operations for Vestas.

The vessel is equipped with methanol dual-fuel engines and an advanced battery energy storage system, designed to support lower-emission operations.

“Today marks a proud milestone for everyone at Acta Marine. Although Acta Hercules is already successfully supporting our client Vestas, this christening provides an opportunity to recognize the many people, partners and organizations who contributed to her development, construction and delivery. Acta Hercules strengthens our ability to support clients in the rapidly growing offshore wind market,” said Rob Boer, CEO of Acta Marine.

Marina van Oord served as godmother for the vessel during the christening ceremony.

Acta Marine has so far taken delivery of three vessels under the four-CSOV program – Acta Pegasus, Acta Hercules and Acta Gemini – with the final vessel, Acta Aquarius, scheduled for delivery later in 2026.

Once Acta Aquarius is delivered, Acta Marine's fleet will comprise seven dedicated Walk-to-Work and construction service operation vessels supporting offshore energy projects across Europe.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CSOV

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