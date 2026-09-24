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50Hertz Taps ABL for Ostwind 4 Marine Assurance

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© twixter / Adobe Stock
© twixter / Adobe Stock

ABL has been appointed by German transmission system operator 50Hertz to provide marine warranty survey services for the 2 GW Ostwind 4 offshore grid connection project in the German Baltic Sea.

The consultancy will provide marine assurance for transportation and installation operations covering subsea cables and offshore infrastructure, including the installation of the project's converter platform and associated assets.

Ostwind 4 will be the first project to use a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system in the German Baltic Sea and is designed to provide transmission capacity of up to 2 GW.

The project comprises an offshore converter platform, an onshore converter station and a 110-km subsea and onshore cable route connecting offshore wind generation in the Baltic Sea to Germany's electricity network.

ABL's scope includes reviewing and approving technical documentation and procedures, assessing the suitability of the proposed marine spread and providing on-site personnel to witness and approve warranted operations.

“With a long cable route and the first use of HVDC transmission in the German Baltic Sea, Ostwind 4 is a unique and significant project. ABL brings independent marine assurance expertise and extensive experience supporting complex offshore energy projects in both the Baltic and North Seas. We look forward to working with 50Hertz to support risk mitigation and the safe delivery of this important transmission link,” said Tilo Klappenbach, ABL Germany Country Manager.

The work will be carried out by ABL's German team based in Hamburg.

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