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Njord Survey Gets Multi-Year RWE’s Offshore Wind Services Deal

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(Credit: Njord Survey)
(Credit: Njord Survey)

Njord Survey has secured a three-year framework agreement by RWE Offshore Wind to provide remotely operated vehicle services across offshore wind farms in U.K. and European waters.

The agreement covers offshore survey campaigns using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), with Njord Survey set to carry out the work through carbon-neutral operations.

Njord Survey said it has surveyed more than 23 full offshore wind farm areas in recent years, providing geophysical and visual seabed investigations.

“We are incredibly proud to secure this long-term agreement with RWE, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies.

“Over the past years our teams have surveyed more than 23 full offshore wind farm areas on behalf of the wider industry, and we believe this latest framework agreement is a clear recognition of that experience. It confirms our position as a trusted partner for the offshore wind industry and lets us keep delivering high-resolution data with precision, safety, and low-emission vessel operations,” said Philip Ljungström, Project Director at Njord Survey.

Njord Survey operates a fleet of survey vessels and provides offshore survey services across Northern Europe, with a focus on geophysical and visual seabed investigations.

Construction Vessel Support Vessel Floating Production Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Survey

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