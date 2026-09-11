GONDAN Launches Its Largest-Ever Vessel Built for Østensjø Rederi

Spanish shipyard GONDAN Shipbuilders has launched a 120-metre Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV) for Østensjø Rederi, the largest vessel built by the shipyard to date.

The C513 OESV was launched at GONDAN's Figueras facility and will now undergo final outfitting and sea trials ahead of scheduled delivery in late 2027.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel has a beam of 23 meters and is intended for operations including walk-to-work personnel transfers, commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) support for offshore wind, offshore construction, subsea installation, ROV inspection and cable laying and repair.

The vessel has 1,400 square meters of open deck space, including the hangar, and accommodation for up to 173 people.

Its diesel-electric propulsion system comprises six variable-speed main engines and Brunvoll permanent-magnet azimuth thrusters.

The vessel will also feature battery systems and shore power, as well as a Fuel Ready notation allowing for future operation with alternative fuels such as methanol.

Built to DNV classification standards, the vessel is the 23rd built by GONDAN for Østensjø Rederi during a relationship spanning more than 20 years.