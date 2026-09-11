Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GONDAN Launches Its Largest-Ever Vessel Built for Østensjø Rederi

Published

(Credit: GONDAN)
(Credit: GONDAN)

Spanish shipyard GONDAN Shipbuilders has launched a 120-metre Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV) for Østensjø Rederi, the largest vessel built by the shipyard to date.

The C513 OESV was launched at GONDAN's Figueras facility and will now undergo final outfitting and sea trials ahead of scheduled delivery in late 2027.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel has a beam of 23 meters and is intended for operations including walk-to-work personnel transfers, commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) support for offshore wind, offshore construction, subsea installation, ROV inspection and cable laying and repair.

The vessel has 1,400 square meters of open deck space, including the hangar, and accommodation for up to 173 people.

Its diesel-electric propulsion system comprises six variable-speed main engines and Brunvoll permanent-magnet azimuth thrusters.

The vessel will also feature battery systems and shore power, as well as a Fuel Ready notation allowing for future operation with alternative fuels such as methanol.

Built to DNV classification standards, the vessel is the 23rd built by GONDAN for Østensjø Rederi during a relationship spanning more than 20 years.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind OESV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Gets Favorable Tax Opinion on Two UK Wind Farms
Energy Paradise PSV (Credit: GEOS)

GEOS’ Energy Paradise PSV to Stay with Peterson into 2027
(Credit: T12 Engineering)

T12 Engineering Gets OWGP Funding for Floating Wind...
(Credit: Elia)

Elia Secures $1.1B EIB Loan for Princess Elisabeth Energy...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Ørsted Gets Favorable Tax Opinion on Two UK Wind Farms

Ørsted Gets Favorable Tax Opin

GONDAN Launches Its Largest-Ever Vessel Built for Østensjø Rederi

GONDAN Launches Its Largest-Ev

IEA Sees Bigger Oil Supply Gap as Gulf Recovery Slips into 2027

IEA Sees Bigger Oil Supply Gap

Eni, Vitol Eye Two More Offshore Blocks in Ghana

Eni, Vitol Eye Two More Offsho

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine