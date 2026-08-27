Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Marks Slight Rise

Published

© M-Production / Adobe Stock
© M-Production / Adobe Stock

Shipping traffic at the Strait of Hormuz rose slightly even as a standoff persisted between the United States and Iran, data showed on Thursday, while the market monitored Iran-Oman talks about the waterway.

Visible commodity vessel transits at Hormuz totalled 10 on Wednesday, up slightly from eight on Tuesday, data from Kpler showed. This was below a 10-day moving average of about 15 vessels.

Two medium-range fuel tankers, a liquefied petroleum gas carrier, a Panamax-sized tanker, and three handymax-sized tankers entered the strait from the Gulf of Oman.

A medium-range fuel tanker, a bitumen tanker and a bulk carrier exited the waterway from the Gulf.

Iran and Oman are still working on the details of an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source said on Wednesday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the two countries had agreed how to share the waterway and its revenue.

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said early on Thursday.

Meanwhile, traffic slowed for a second day at the other key waterway of the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

A total of 19 commodity vessels passed through Bab el-Mandeb on Wednesday, with six tankers that exited, including a very large crude carrier, down from 24 on the previous day, the Kpler data showed.

Some vessels may be sailing at the key waterways with their transponders turned off and may be missed in the counts.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christian Schmollinger and Conor Humphries)

Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Shipping Asia Oil and Gas Strait of Hormuz

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Nears Dual FPSO Sailaway for Petrobras' Búzios...
(Credit: BP)

BP Completes Central Azeri Platform Maintenance, Ramps Up...
© Awais / Adobe Stock

Iran-Oman Talks on Hormuz Reopening Drive Down Oil Prices
© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Strait of Hormuz Commodity Vessel Transits at Three-Month...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Operation Base in Western Norway

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Opera

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energy Form Strategic Decom Partnership

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energ

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Offshore Wind Power from Irish Sea

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Off

Technip Energies Nets Engineering Services Job for ADNOC Offshore

Technip Energies Nets Engineer

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine