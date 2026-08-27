Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sempra Seeks Permits for Major LNG Expansion Project in Texas

Published

Illustration (Credit: Sempra Infrastructure)
Illustration (Credit: Sempra Infrastructure)

Sempra Energy's unit Port Arthur LNG has started the federal permitting process for a major expansion of its liquefied natural gas export operations in Southeast Texas, according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday.

The proposed Port Arthur LNG North Project would add four liquefaction trains capable of producing up to 27 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, significantly expanding the company's export footprint on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the filing showed.

According to the filing, each train would be capable of producing up to 6.73 mtpa of LNG under optimal conditions. The project would also include three LNG storage tanks and marine facilities with up to two LNG berths for loading cargoes onto tankers.

If approved and constructed, the project could begin exporting LNG in the second half of 2034, the filing showed. The facilities would be built on land already owned by Port Arthur LNG, the filing said.

Sempra is already developing Port Arthur Phase 1 and Phase 2, with a combined capacity of 26 mtpa.

The proposal marks the latest effort by U.S. developers to capitalize on growing global demand for LNG as countries seek long-term supplies of the fuel for power generation and industrial use.

The United States is the world's largest LNG exporter, and developers have proposed dozens of expansion projects along the Gulf Coast in recent years.

The proposed north project would substantially increase total export capacity and reinforce Southeast Texas' position as one of the world's largest LNG export hubs.

The company did not provide an estimated cost for the project in the filing.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)

LNG Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies Nets Engineering Services Job for ADNOC...
© Nightman1965 / Adobe Stock

US Set to Streamline Environmental Reviews for Alaska Oil...
(Credit: BP)

BP Completes Central Azeri Platform Maintenance, Ramps Up...
U.S. President Donald Trump (Credit: The White House)

US Court Rejects Challenge to Trump’s Offshore Drilling...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Operation Base in Western Norway

Omega Subsea Sets Up New Opera

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energy Form Strategic Decom Partnership

Well-Safe Solutions, NMC Energ

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Offshore Wind Power from Irish Sea

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Off

Technip Energies Nets Engineering Services Job for ADNOC Offshore

Technip Energies Nets Engineer

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine