Aker BP Brings Three Skarv Satellite Fields On Stream

Aker BP has started production from the Skarv Satellite Project in the Norwegian Sea, bringing the Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn fields on stream one year ahead of their original schedule.

The three fields, located near the Skarv field, have been developed as separate subsea projects, each comprising a subsea template and two wells tied back to the Skarv floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Together, the developments contain about 120 million barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable resources and are expected to strengthen production and extend the use of infrastructure around Skarv.

The projects have a reported carbon dioxide intensity of about 4.5 kilograms per barrel of oil equivalent, supported by the use of existing infrastructure.

“The start-up of the Skarv Satellites is an important milestone for Aker BP. Through a single integrated project, we have brought three new fields on stream, one year ahead of the original schedule. This demonstrates what we can achieve through close collaboration between our employees, alliance partners and suppliers. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed. The Skarv Satellites strengthen one of our most important production areas and will generate significant value for many years to come,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The project was delivered under Aker BP's alliance model with OneSubsea, Subsea7, Aker Solutions and Halliburton, with Saipem involved during the drilling phase.

Aker BP said coordinated execution across the three developments enabled shared infrastructure and resource utilisation. About 60% of project deliveries were sourced from Norwegian suppliers.

The company expects production from the Skarv Satellites to account for a significant share of its production in the Skarv area for several years.

The Skarv satellite developments are operated by Aker BP, with the company holding interests of 58.1% in Alve Nord, 23.8% in Idun Nord and 30% in Ørn. The remaining interests are held by Harbour Energy, ORLEN Upstream Norway, JAPEX Norge and Equinor.