Iran Tightens Enforcement of Strait of Hormuz Transit Rules

Iran has issued a warning that vessels violating its arrangements for transiting the Strait of Hormuz could face restrictions, including fines, detention, or confiscation, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority wrote in a post on X.

The warning heightens risks for the charterers and shipowners whose vessels transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the world's energy shipments.

The PGSA, a new body Iran has established with the aim of managing the strait, has said cargo owners should refer to an updated list of vessels deemed non-compliant for voyages relating to the Persian Gulf.

Vessels engaging in operations including ship-to-ship transfers or transshipment with non-compliant vessels will also be added to the restricted list, it said.

Ships seeking the removal of their names from the non-compliant vessels' list must submit a request with relevant explanations to Iran's maritime authorities, the post said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Thomas Derpinghaus)