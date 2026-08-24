Equinor Targets 2027 Go-Ahead for Linnorm, Wisting Developments

Equinor plans to give go-ahead for the development of its Linnorm gas discovery by the autumn of 2027 and the Wisting oil find by the end of that year, with output likely to begin in 2031 or 2032, the company said on Monday.

The two fields are the largest remaining undeveloped gas and oil discoveries on Norway's continental shelf, Equinor has said.

The timeline for development of the fields was presented by Kjetil Hove, Equinor's head of Norwegian operations, at the start of an energy conference on Monday.

The Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian Sea was made in 2005 and is estimated to hold some 25 billion-30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of recoverable gas resources, Equinor has said.

Wisting, estimated to contain about 500 million barrels of oil, is expected to become the world's northernmost oilfield when production starts.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)