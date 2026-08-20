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Zenith Energy to Lead Phase 2 of Northern Endeavour Decommissioning

Published

Source: Australian government
Source: Australian government

Australia’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources has engaged Zenith Energy Australia to conduct planning, engineering and regulatory activities to plug and abandon the Laminaria and Corallina wells in the Timor Sea.

Phase 2 focuses on nine wells in the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields: six oil wells in the Laminaria oil field, two oil wells and one gas injection well in the Corallina oil field.

Phase 2 will be completed in two stages. Stage 1 will involve working with Zenith on detailed project planning, understanding and designing the engineering needs and gaining regulatory approvals.

The outcome of stage 1 will help decide whether to proceed with stage 2 which would involve plugging and abandoning the nine wells by installing permanent cement barriers at different depths in the wells, pressure testing the barriers to make sure no fluid can flow to the surface and removing well infrastructure above the seabed.

Zenith is an independent, engineer-led well engineering and project management company with approximately 10 years’ experience in Australia’s offshore energy sector. They have delivered offshore oil and gas projects in the North West Shelf, Timor Sea, Perth Basin, Otway Basin and Bass Strait.

Offshore Industry News Decommissioning Oil and Gas Australia Rigs Australia/NZ

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