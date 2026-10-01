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Borr Drilling Lines Up New Work for Jack-Up Rig Trio

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Norve jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)
Norve jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Borr Drilling has announced new commitments for three premium jack-up rigs, including a three-well award in West Africa, an exercised Shell option in Nigeria and an accommodation contract in the UK.

The Norve rig has received a binding letter of award from an undisclosed operator in West Africa for three wells with an estimated firm duration of 245 days.

The commitment is expected to start in mid-December 2026 and keep the rig working into August 2027. It also includes priced options covering an estimated additional 175 days.

In Nigeria, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has exercised a one-well option for the Natt rig. Based on the current well program, Borr expects the rig to remain contracted with Shell into early August 2027.

The Joro rig has meanwhile been awarded a contract by an undisclosed operator for accommodation activities in the UK.

The UK contract is expected to start in mid-October 2026 and has an estimated firm duration of 60 days, keeping the Joro committed into December. It also includes priced options covering an estimated 56 days.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas

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