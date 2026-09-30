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Solstad Maritime Secures APAC Drilling Support Work for AHTS Pair

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Normand Scorpion AHTS (Credit: Solstad Maritime)
Normand Scorpion AHTS (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Solstad Maritime has been awarded contracts for two anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) for drilling support work in the Asia-Pacific region.

The combined firm value estimated at the upper end of a $10 million and $30 million range, according to the Norwegian vessel owner.

The contracts for the Normand Scorpion and Normand Saracen have a combined firm duration of 475 days and are expected to start in the second and third quarters of 2027.

The agreements also include a combined 400 days of options beyond the firm periods.

Both vessels measure 87.4 meters in length with a 21-meter beam. Normand Scorpion was built in 2009 and Normand Saracen in 2010.

Offshore Vessels Drilling Industry News Activity Asia AHTS Oil and Gas

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