KKB Unit to Deliver Offshore Structures for Shell’s Malaysian Fields

KKB Engineering's subsidiary OceanMight has received a letter of award from Shell for engineering, procurement and construction work on fixed offshore structures for several Malaysian fields.

The work will cover the deliveries for the SK408 Teja and Pepulut and Temu and Inai field development projects.

The contract covers EPC work for fixed offshore structures and is effective from August 28, 2026 until December 2027, KKB said in a regulatory filing.

KKB Group has separately received orders from Hock Seng Lee and Bumia, with the Shell contract and the two orders carrying a combined value of about $114 million (462 million ringgit).

The filing did not provide the individual value of the Shell contract.

Delivery of the supply orders for Hock Seng Lee and Bumia is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.