Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Arabian Drilling Inks $533M Deal for Four Jack-Up Drilling Rigs

Published

(Credit: Arabian Drilling)
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Saudi Arabia’s drilling contractor Arabian Drilling has signed a four-year contract worth about $533 million (SAR 2 billion) with Khafji Joint Operations (KJO) to provide four high-specification offshore jack-up drilling rigs.

The contract will support KJO's offshore drilling operations, with the financial contribution to Arabian Drilling expected to begin at the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

The award will increase Arabian Drilling's total backlog to a record of about $4.8 billion (SAR 18 billion).

It is the largest single offshore drilling contract awarded by KJO to Arabian Drilling and will increase the company's drilling rig fleet serving KJO by 200%.

“This award is a major strategic achievement for Arabian Drilling and marks a significant expansion of our offshore business. As the largest single offshore drilling contract awarded by KJO to the company, it reflects the strength of our partnership and our proven ability to deliver reliable, resilient and efficient operations at scale.

“The contract raises our backlog to record of $4.8 billion (SAR 18 billion), significantly enhances future revenue and further strengthens the quality and resilience of our earnings profile. This milestone positions Arabian Drilling to capture long-term offshore growth opportunities while creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Fahad Albani, Arabian Drilling’s CEO.

Arabian Drilling operates an onshore and offshore drilling fleet and serves customers including Saudi Aramco, KJO, SLB and Baker Hughes.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Qatar-Linked LNG Tankers Resume Hormuz Transits
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Secures Aramco Well Construction Work for 450 Wells
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Iran Restores Half of Damaged South Pars Gas Field...
(Credit: ONGC)

ONGC Strikes Gas in Deepwater Well off India

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

TDI-Brooks Selected for Geotechnical Survey Offshore Timor-Leste

TDI-Brooks Selected for Geotec

ExxonMobil Turns to OneSubsea’s for Rovuma LNG Subsea Production Systems

ExxonMobil Turns to OneSubsea’

Hammerfest LNG Probe Highlights Working Environment Challenges

Hammerfest LNG Probe Highlight

Unity Launches Compact BOP for Constrained Wells

Unity Launches Compact BOP for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine