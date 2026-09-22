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ONGC Strikes Gas in Deepwater Well off India

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(Credit: ONGC)
(Credit: ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has struck gas at a deepwater exploration well in India's Mahanadi Offshore Basin, with the well flowing gas at encouraging rates and reservoir pressure.

The MN-DW18-1-H-D well, about 43 km off Konark on the Odisha coast, was drilled to a total depth of 1,623 meters and encountered gas in an interval between 1,441 and 1,452 meters.

The gas find was recorded on September 18, and ONGC said the well had been flowing gas with encouraging flow and reservoir pressure for three days.

It is the first well drilled in the Mahanadi Basin under ONGC's Samudra Manthan exploration campaign.

The well was spudded on July 25 from the drillship Platinum Explorer.

ONGC said the discovery's proximity to the coast could provide potential for early monetization, subject to further appraisal and commercial evaluation.

The company added that the find, together with other discoveries in the area, could potentially be developed through shared facilities under India's PNG Rules, 2025.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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