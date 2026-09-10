Vår Energi Picks Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Bergen for Multi-Year Drilling Ops

Odfjell Drilling has received a letter of award from Vår Energi for a three-year drilling campaign with the Deepsea Bergen rig starting in early 2028, with the firm backlog valued at about $518 million.

The work will begin after completion of the rig's current contract and extend its firm contract backlog until the first quarter of 2031.

The estimated $518 million value includes mobilization fees but excludes annual escalation, integrated services, performance bonuses and fuel incentives.

Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible is of an enhanced and extended CS 60 E harsh environment design. Clean design, NOx friendly with SCR environmental improved power units and set up for operations with closed bus (ER) operations.

Delivered in 2019, the rig has a maximum drilling capacity of 12,000 m and can accommodate 180 people.

“We are delighted to have received this letter of award and to be partnering with Vår Energi with the Deepsea Bergen. At Odfjell Drilling, we like to maintain close, long-term relationships with our clients and the terms included in this LOA allow both Vår Energi and Odfjell Drilling to invest in a long-term partnership arrangement which will enable Deepsea Bergen to deliver the safest and most efficient drilling possible,” said Kjetil Gjersdal, Chief Executive Officer of Odfjell Drilling.

The award comes less than 12 months after Odfjell Drilling acquired the Deepsea Bergen.

“Separately, we are also very pleased to have secured a long-term contract award for the Deepsea Bergen less than twelve months after our acquisition of the unit. The Deepsea Bergen has confirmed its capability to deliver world-class operational performances, and we look forward to seeing the unit working with Vår Energi to achieve their exciting business objectives.

“With backlog on the unit now extending until at least the first quarter of 2031, we are very excited about what the future holds for the rig and her crew,” Gjersdal said.