Senegal Opens 109 Oil and Gas Blocks to Investors

Senegal plans to offer 109 oil and gas blocks at a roadshow to local and foreign investors, the West African country's energy minister, El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, said.

Senegal has 113 oil and gas blocks, Diouf said, adding that only four of them are already under contract.

"The remaining 109 will be put on the market," he told a TV channel late on Wednesday.

"The president's plan is to create local leaders in the energy, oil and gas sectors," Diouf said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Thomas Derpinghaus)